Bus crash in Ecuador kills 24 people, injures 19

EMBED </>More Videos

A bus crash in Ecuador killed at least 24 people, official say.

QUITO, Ecuador --
At least 24 people were killed and another 19 injured when a bus careened into another vehicle at high speed and overturned on a highway near Ecuador's capital Tuesday, local officials reported.

The Colombian-registered bus was traveling to Quito and hit a smaller vehicle in an area known as dead man's curve at about 3 a.m., Ecuadorean authorities said.

Quito district security secretary Juan Zapata told Colombia's Blu Radio that Colombian and Venezuelan nationals were among the dead. Two minors traveling in the smaller vehicle were also killed.

A small fleet of ambulances and first responders rushed to the crash site about two hours from Quito before dawn. They found the severely wrecked bus overturned and several homes adjacent to the highway damaged and strewn with metal debris.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbus crash
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pilot killed small plane crash ID'd as Disney employee
Family suing over death of 3-year-old left in hot day care van
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
PILE OF FIRE: Mulch could burn for days in NW Harris County
22 dead, 8 injured in Italy highway bridge collapse
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Police investigate video showing man spanking hippo at LA Zoo
Man fatally hit while crossing North Freeway
Show More
Funeral today for Baytown officer found dead near his home
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
Police: London crash treated as terrorist incident
'Finding Mollie' website launched for missing Iowa student
More News