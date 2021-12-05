Man charged after burned body found outside Lake Jackson

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in jail after Lake Jackson police say they found a body that had been burned.Officers say the remains were found outside Lake Jackson city limits, but they believe the person was killed at an apartment complex in the city on Highway 332.Thurston Bryant, 43, is charged with tampering with a human corpse and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.Police say they're working to identify the remains that were found.No one has been charged with murder in the case.