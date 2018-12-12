Burglary suspects slip away from police in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officers surrounded a home where they thought burglary suspects were hiding in the attic, but ultimately the house was empty.

HPD officers spent hours on the scene in the 900 block of Globe.

The homeowner called police when two men broke into his house. He wasn't home at the time, but his security system alerted him.

Officers surrounded the home and tried to contact the suspects. But when they entered the house after getting no response, the home was empty. Two assault rifles were left behind by the suspects.

A day before, Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputies pulled a wanted fugitive from the attic of a home near FM 1485. Deputies say the home he was hiding in had a cache of stolen items, including a boat and a trailer.
