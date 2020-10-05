Burglary suspect killed in crash during police chase in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A burglary suspect is dead after the driver of the stolen trailer he was in crashed while trying to evade police in northeast Houston.

The crash happened on Wallisville Road around 1:45 p.m.

Police said two men inside a cargo van stole a trailer on Oates Road when the chase started. The driver then lost control and crashed.

The passenger was impaled by fencing and other debris.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony murder. He faces five years to life in prison if convicted.
