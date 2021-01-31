Burglary suspect killed in NW Harris County crash during chase with security officer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A burglary suspect died in a major crash Sunday morning after he was being chased by a security officer in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Cypress North Houston Road.

It began around 6:20 a.m. several miles away in the 300 block of Lantana Heights when the security officer encountered the suspect, according the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The security officer told deputies he encountered someone who was possibly breaking into a business and began to chase them. Several miles to the northeast as deputies were responding, the suspect ran a red light at the Greenhouse Road intersection with Cypress North Houston road, hitting another vehicle, investigators said.

The impact of the collision threw the suspect from the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

The driver of the other vehicle was able to walk away from the crash, according to deputies.

