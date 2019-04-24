1 of 4 burglary suspects found hiding inside column at CVS in Wharton

Police arrived at the scene of an attempted burglary on Richmond Road when they discovered the suspects trapped in the store's ceiling.
Officers set up a ladder for them to come down and took them into custody.
Police sent out a photo, with a drawing of a stick figure and arrow pointing to a column outside of the CVS, writing that they believe another suspect is inside the column.
UPDATE: Wharton PD just posted this picture to their Facebook page.— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) April 24, 2019
They say the 3rd CVS suspect is hiding inside this column!!!
They are trying to remove him so they can arrest him.
Updates on @abc13houston
Moments later, they shared photos writing that the suspect, "formerly stick man" was taken into custody.
BREAKING: 4th CVS suspect now in custody!! He was in the ceiling too.— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) April 24, 2019
Police say 4 suspects broke into this Wharton location and smashed an ATM.
When police arrived, they hid!
Updates on @abc13houston
Police say they were confident that their stick figure drawing was proof enough, but they also sent out another image showing the suspect's exact location inside of the pillar.