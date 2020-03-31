Burglars tear hole in Katy grocery store

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Deputies discovered a hole in the back of the La Michoacana grocery store at 6845 Fry Rd. early Tuesday morning after a suspicious person call.

District four deputies responded to the call and observed two males by the hole.



They obtained one of the suspects and found burglary tools and a gun in his possession.

The other suspect fled the scene and has not been found.

Deputies say charges were filed against both suspects.
