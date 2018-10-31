Burglars take off with woman's ashes in NW Houston

A woman is pleading for the return of her mother's stolen ashes after they were taken during a burglary.Surveillance cameras captured the suspects breaking into a home near T.C. Jester and Poincana. According to the resident, it happened Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m.The two suspects took jewelry, electronics and a black box containing the ashes."I just can't believe they took ashes," homeowner Kristin Hooper said. "I don't know why they would take that. And along with all of her ashes, they took all of the jewelry she left me. All of it. Jewelry she'd given me when I was young."The missing container is made of black plastic and had a velvet pouch inside.It has the name "Linda Chapman" printed on the outside.