Burglars steal thousands of dollars from customers who bought gift cards to The Marquis II bar

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of dollars were stolen from a small bar in West University on Saturday morning.

Stay-home orders have forced restaurants and bars to close dine-in eating in efforts of promoting social distancing. In order to keep the door open at local restaurants, Houston residents have been buying gift cards to support small businesses.

The owner of The Marquis II claimed burglars broke in around 6:15 a.m. and stole about six to seven thousand dollars he had received from his customers who bought gift cards.

The owner said he received that money from gift cards customers had bought to support him during COVID-19.



The money was stored in a safe inside an office in the bar, according to the owner. There are no surveillance cameras inside the office, but there are some in the bar.

The owner believes the suspects may have known the area because the burglars entered where no cameras were.

