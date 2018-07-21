Burglars fail in attempted smash-and-grab at T-Mobile store

EMBED </>More Videos

Burglars fail at attempted smash-and-grab at T-Mobile store (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a couple of thieves who left behind a huge mess at a T-Mobile store Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene of an attempted break-in near the North Freeway around 6 a.m.

The manager of the store told police that the suspects rammed their car through the front doors and tried to steal phones.

The suspects were not able to escape with any merchandise, and the car was gone before authorities made it to the scene.

Police are now looking through surveillance video to see if they can identify the suspects.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smash and grabt-mobileHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Woman allegedly admits to causing Cypress house fire
Galveston County deputy allegedly admits to picking up drugs for inmate
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston to open cooling centers
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver
Teen found starving, wounded and living inside a barn in Oklahoma
Show More
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
Father of Parkland shooting survivors shot and killed during robbery
Florida man shot and killed over parking spot
Grandpa arrested after boy, 4, shoots and kills baby cousin
13 passengers survive after fiery aircraft crash near Austin
More News