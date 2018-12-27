A homeowner in northwest Harris County held two teen burglary suspects at gunpoint after deputy constables said they crawled in through a doggy door.A 16-year-old juvenile led the gun-toting homeowner to a nearby closet, where 17-year-old Beau Brown was hiding shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.The man held both teens at gunpoint until deputy constables arrived at the home in the 7300 block of Legacy Pines Drive near Greenhouse Road.Both teens are now facing felony burglary charges.