EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3890237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cellphone store owner says stores robbed 5 times in last 45 days

The owner of several Houston area Boost Mobile stores said in the last 45 days, five of his stores have been the target of thieves, resulting in thousands of dollars in damages and losses."I don't know what to do," said Saad Hasahmani. "We're helpless."In exclusive surveillance footage the owner provided to Eyewitness News, four people can be seen entering into the store located near 11003 Antoine Dr. sometime on Saturday night through a wall that Hasahmani said is sealed off with sheet rock.The burglars are wearing the hoods of their sweatshirts and bandanas cover their faces.After getting through the wall, they knocked over a filing cabinet and appear to be holding crowbars and a chainsaw."I don't know what's going to scare them," Hasahmani said. "They haven't been caught. It's been happening way too much. I think the best way is to get the story out."Minutes later, the burglars can be seen taking several boxes of merchandise, but not before moving through the store and damaging several walls, possibly in an attempt to get into the neighboring pharmacy."It's crazy how easy and how heartless they make it look," Hasahmani said. "It hurts 10 to 15 families at a time, that's how bad it is."The owner said his employees at other stores have had guns pointed at them and one person was punched in the face."I hope there is an end to it, because it's just that it feels like they get away with it and that's why they keep doing it," he said.