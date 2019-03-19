Caught On Camera: Burglar wanders through home while family sleeps

EMBED <>More Videos

Scary moments for a North Bay family after their home security camera footage reveals a shocker. A prowler was inside the house while everyone was sleeping.

By Cornell Barnard
VALLEJO, California -- Scary moments for a family after their home security camera footage reveals a shocker. A prowler was inside the house while everyone was sleeping.

Schendelle Bohulano got chills after realizing her sister and her two small kids weren't alone Sunday morning.

Their home security system revealed a man wearing a red hoodie, on the prowl inside the house while they slept.

"He just came in here like he knew where he was going," said Bohulano.

The man was first seen on a neighbor's security camera, walking by the house several times before breaking in through the backyard and through an unlocked window.

Once inside, he is seen trying to move one of the security cameras in the living room. But most shocking of all, the man is seen upstairs, peeking into the bedroom of a four-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy while they slept. Their mother was sleeping in the room next door.

"I started crying, there's a random stranger in my niece's and nephew's rooms," said Bohulano.

The burglar then gets to work, stealing electronics from the house, computers and iPads. The man, whose face is hard to see on the footage, made three separate trips without waking anyone.

Luckily, no one was harmed. But the family is feeling violated and afraid.

Cameras did not capture the burglar's car, but apparently, he left behind a pair of gloves. Vallejo Police are analyzing the gloves for DNA evidence.

Meantime, the family says they plan to upgrade their security system and adopt a big dog soon.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiaburglarysurveillancecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ITC official gives tearful apology to residents for facility fire
Harris County official frustrated with ITC response to fire
Men charged with shooting pregnant woman 3 times in Harris Co.
Klein Oak HS student killed while playing with gun in Spring
Shots fired at Houston Can Academy
Up to 500 layoffs now eyed as HFD pay raises confirmed
NXIVM leader pleads not guilty to child porn charges
Show More
Family speaks out after video shows officer hitting woman
Spring break warning: Miami police chief sounds alarm after fights, shooting
Fort Bend Co. deputies channel inner cowboys for bovine chase
Woman loses life savings in catfish using Marine's picture
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
More TOP STORIES News