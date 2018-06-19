Burglar slithers on floor during bizarre smoke shop heist in NW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Recognize this man? The star of this surveillance video from a bizarre Houston heist is wanted by police. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Owners of a Houston smoke shop hope surveillance video will help police identify a man who crawled on the floor throughout a burglary over the weekend.

It all happened Saturday at the Smoking Glass on West 34th Street in northwest Houston.

Co-owner Billy Cosgrove said the man targeted the one window that didn't have burglar bars. That's something they have since corrected.

"I've never seen anybody crawl on video like that to evade the security we have set up," Cosgrove said.


He said the man came back 20 minutes later, still slithering on the floor. He eventually took nearly $1,000 in merchandise and cash, all while causing more than $700 in damage, Cosgrove said.

They're offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-intheftsmokingsurveillance videoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News