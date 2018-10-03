Police searching for intruder who left nude photos of himself and an explicit note in woman's home

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
A recent burglary has some neighbors in north Texas on edge, not for what was taken, but what the crook left behind.

Rowlett police say the man ransacked the home and then used the victim's camera to take nude pictures of himself in the woman's bed.

The creepy crook also went through her dirty laundry and left a sexually explicit note.

Police say the man may have been stalking the woman, and are asking neighbors to check their surveillance cameras for any possible video of the man.
