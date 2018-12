Check that naughty list twice because a Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer impostor was caught on camera in Colorado.The Fort Collins Police Department released security video showing a woman in a Rudolph costume breaking into a local business.Law enforcement said she stuffed stolen items into a backpack and at one point even lifted her mask revealing her actual face.Police are asking neighbors for help finding the Grinch masquerading as one of Santa's helpers.