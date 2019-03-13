Video captures burglar creeping around in 2-year-old's bedroom

EMBED <>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports from the Bronx.

THE BRONX, New York -- Chilling video shows a burglar breaking into a Bronx bedroom where a 2-year-old toddler was sleeping.

Police say the suspect broke into the apartment through the fire escape last Friday night.

He rummaged around the room with what appeared to be a screw driver in his right hand, but then left when he heard the toddler's father.

Police say just minutes later, he broke into another apartment nearby and stole a backpack, jewelry, and a bicycle.

The person wanted for questioning was last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, a gray hooded sweater, a dark colored coat and he had on a dark colored backpack.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
riverdalebronxnew york cityburglarybabycaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Troopers raid office of veterinarian accused of raping teens
EXCLUSIVE: Houstonian indicted in 'Varsity Blues' case weighs in
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
UT-Austin coach dismissed after 'Varsity Blues' indictment
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Southwest passengers at Hobby not questioning jet grounding
Show More
Want to get your kid in college? Start early
Boeing 737 Max flights scheduled to and from Houston
9th grader jailed after being misidentified for on-campus crime
Surveillance video shows man breaking into Catholic church
Rain moving across SE Texas could linger into Thursday
More TOP STORIES News