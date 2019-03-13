THE BRONX, New York -- Chilling video shows a burglar breaking into a Bronx bedroom where a 2-year-old toddler was sleeping.
Police say the suspect broke into the apartment through the fire escape last Friday night.
He rummaged around the room with what appeared to be a screw driver in his right hand, but then left when he heard the toddler's father.
Police say just minutes later, he broke into another apartment nearby and stole a backpack, jewelry, and a bicycle.
The person wanted for questioning was last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, a gray hooded sweater, a dark colored coat and he had on a dark colored backpack.
Video captures burglar creeping around in 2-year-old's bedroom
