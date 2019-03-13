Video captures burglar creeping around in 2-year-old's bedroom

THE BRONX, New York -- Chilling video shows a burglar breaking into a Bronx bedroom where a 2-year-old toddler was sleeping.Police say the suspect broke into the apartment through the fire escape last Friday night.He rummaged around the room with what appeared to be a screw driver in his right hand, but then left when he heard the toddler's father.Police say just minutes later, he broke into another apartment nearby and stole a backpack, jewelry, and a bicycle.The person wanted for questioning was last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, a gray hooded sweater, a dark colored coat and he had on a dark colored backpack.