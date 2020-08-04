Burger King worker shot and killed over food wait time, police say

ORLANDO, Florida -- Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Saturday night shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-thru food order to be completed.

The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.

Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

SEE ALSO: Man shot in Deer Park Jack in the Box drive-thru, shooter steals his car
EMBED More News Videos

Police found a man who'd been shot outside a Jack in the Box, but his car was missing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaburger kingshootingfast food restaurantu.s. & worldman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No, you won't be arrested for not wearing a mask, union says
ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling shares his weight loss secrets
Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries
Power companies deal with electricity use changes in COVID
Fines coming to people without masks as Houston sees rate drop
Undocumented immigrants behind on rent are self-evicting
US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot gets 'Wings of Gold'
Show More
Student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school
ABC13 to host town hall on COVID-19 and Latinx community
Remains found buried in Missouri City likely Native American
College Station ranks 2nd on list of struggling US college towns
Why RodeoHouston wants your thoughts on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News