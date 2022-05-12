food

Bun B's Trill Burgers to host 1 day only pop-up after Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo success

By Steven Devadanam
EMBED <>More Videos

Bun B brings back Trill Burgers for 1 day only

HOUSTON, Texas -- Trill Burgers, the smash (literally) burgers from Houston's hip-hop legend Bun B, are the ultimate "if you know, you know" foodie item. Made with two, smashed 44 Farms beef patties that are seasoned and cooked to crispy edges, the burgers can be served with a Trill sauce, grilled onions, and cheese on Martin's potato buns.

Bun B debuted Trill Burgers at CultureMap's Tastemakers Awards last year to wild acclaim and later popped up at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, where he sold almost 12,000 burgers in three weeks.

Now, locals can dig into Bun B's burgers at its first pop-up since the rodeo at Sticky's Chicken (2313 Edwards St.). The pop-up runs from noon to 6 pm Sunday, May 15. The event will be first-come, first-served for walk-in customers only.

For the rest of this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodrestaurantrestaurantshouston culturemapburgersculturemap
FOOD
Popular Thai restaurant in W. Houston closes after 27 years
ABC13's Samica Knight takes Kelly and Ryan on 'road trip' of H-Town
Here's how popular SF restaurant International Smoke came to be
RD Winery offers first pan-Asian food and wine pairing in Napa
TOP STORIES
Sleeping boy hit by bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club
Murder victim's brother upset suspect's family has sister's baby
Officials release photo of man wanted for wife's murder in Atascocita
Police identify 24-year-old Dickinson mom as body found in trunk
When will Texans face Cowboys and Watson's Browns? Find out today
Record heat, ozone pollution, and the International Space Station
Video shows purse thieves target 2 women back-to-back at grocery store
Show More
5 Texas refineries polluted above limit on carcinogen, report says
Man shot after refusing to give up phone during robbery, HPD says
Ashley Judd opens up on losing mother to 'disease of mental illness'
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Mount Houston at I-45
Deputy dies after 'horrific impact' with 18-wheeler, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News