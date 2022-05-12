Bun B's Trill Burgers to host 1 day only pop-up after Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo success

HOUSTON, Texas -- Trill Burgers, the smash (literally) burgers from Houston's hip-hop legend Bun B, are the ultimate "if you know, you know" foodie item. Made with two, smashed 44 Farms beef patties that are seasoned and cooked to crispy edges, the burgers can be served with a Trill sauce, grilled onions, and cheese on Martin's potato buns.Bun B debuted Trill Burgers at CultureMap's Tastemakers Awards last year to wild acclaim and later popped up at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, where he sold almost 12,000 burgers in three weeks.Now, locals can dig into Bun B's burgers at its first pop-up since the rodeo at Sticky's Chicken (2313 Edwards St.). The pop-up runs from noon to 6 pm Sunday, May 15. The event will be first-come, first-served for walk-in customers only.