Bullies caught punching girl and spraying her with water

Police in Brooklyn are investigating after a disturbing attack on a child was caught on camera.The video, which was posted to social media, shows two boys spraying water on an 11-year-old girl's face before punching her in the head several times. The boys also allegedly threw a backpack and plastic water bottle at her. The victim suffered minor injuries.One 14-year-old suspect surrendered to police at the 61st Precinct with his mother Wednesday morning. He was charged with reckless endangerment and misdemeanor assault.The NYPD continues to search for the second assailant.Police said it happened on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. The girl and her family moved out of state after the attack, fearing it would happen again.Police described one suspect as a Hispanic male who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue jeans and gray sneakers.The second individual was described as a black male who was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and dark-colored pants.