HPD officers save elderly man from office fire in Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple of Houston Police Department officers saved an elderly man in a two-alarm fire Saturday at an office building in the Third Ward, authorities said.It happened on Emancipation near Division around 1 a.m.Police said the two officers saw the smoke and jumped into action. One of the officers found two workers inside on the second floor and helped them out of the building through the thick smoke.The heroic effort comes not too long after the officers recently finished their training, according to Houston Police Lt. Whitman Liu."I'm proud of the young officers," said Liu. "As a shift commander, I'm very proud of them."The workers coughed and struggled to breathe but are expected to be OK. No officers were injured."They didn't know the building was on fire," said Tamara Young Chambo, a witness. "I told them to get out. I knocked on the door, and I told them the building was on fire."Ricky Lee, who was inside the building at the time, said the building is used as an office, music studio, t-shirt shop and law offices."I'm happy I was there," said Ricky Lee. "I got my hard drive that had valuable music on it."Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.