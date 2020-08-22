HPD officers save elderly man from office fire in Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple of Houston Police Department officers saved an elderly man in a two-alarm fire Saturday at an office building in the Third Ward, authorities said.

It happened on Emancipation near Division around 1 a.m.

Police said the two officers saw the smoke and jumped into action. One of the officers found two workers inside on the second floor and helped them out of the building through the thick smoke.

The heroic effort comes not too long after the officers recently finished their training, according to Houston Police Lt. Whitman Liu.

"I'm proud of the young officers," said Liu. "As a shift commander, I'm very proud of them."

The workers coughed and struggled to breathe but are expected to be OK. No officers were injured.

"They didn't know the building was on fire," said Tamara Young Chambo, a witness. "I told them to get out. I knocked on the door, and I told them the building was on fire."

Ricky Lee, who was inside the building at the time, said the building is used as an office, music studio, t-shirt shop and law offices.

"I'm happy I was there," said Ricky Lee. "I got my hard drive that had valuable music on it."

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greater third wardbuilding firehouston police departmentfire
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marco and Laura headed in to Gulf, Texas impacts possible
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, August 22
Son can't get to mother in time to save her from house fire
Louisiana officer-involved shooting caught on camera
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
Show More
Feds OK extra $300 a week for unemployed Texans
14-month-old reported missing from Colorado City
Governor prepares for Tropical Depression aiming at Texas
Memorial Hermann prepares for possible severe weather
What Houstonians need to know as Gulf systems approach
More TOP STORIES News