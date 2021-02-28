HCFMO responds to building fire in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Fire Marshal's were working to put out a building fire Saturday evening in northwest Harris County.

HCFMO received the call about a fire at IQ Products Company on Tomball Parkway near Beltway 8 at around 5:20 p.m.



According to an update posted on Twitter, there are no reported injuries. Officials said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

HCFMO was listed as a two-alarm fire.

The company is recognized as a technology leader and manufacturer of consumer products like home care, automotive, personal care and more.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
