HFD responds to large building fire near North Freeway and Greens Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department responded to a large building fire along the North Freeway early Saturday morning.

Video showed flames shooting from the roof of the building. Signs posted on the building indicated it was Vent Sports Lounge.

It is unclear whether it was in business at the time. Plywood appeared to have been placed over at least one door or window.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 5 a.m. Saturday. It's unclear what started the fire

Firefighters responded to the scene around 5 a.m. It is unclear if the business was operating at the time of the fire.



This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article and on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
