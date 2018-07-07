ABC13 & YOU

BuildAid helps struggling families rebuild after Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Lanetta Berry is finally moving back into her home, nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey struck. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
For many Houstonians, Hurricane Harvey seems like a distant memory. But for some families, their homes still look like Harvey just hit yesterday. There's a non-profit organization called BuildAid that is now offering help to homeowners affected by Hurricane Harvey.

BuildAid was created under HomeAid Houston, the Greater Houston Builder's Association's 501(c)(3) charity. BuildAid was recently granted $5.5 million from the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, created by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and County Judge Ed Emmett.

BuildAid's goal is to help homeowners rebuild their homes for as little cost to them as possible. Homeowners are eligible for a $35,000 grant through BuildAid, which when combined with FEMA funding, often covers the entire cost of the rebuild.

For more information on BuildAid and how to apply, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane harveyABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
More ABC13 & You
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News