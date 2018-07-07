BuildAid helps struggling families rebuild after Harvey

For many Houstonians, Hurricane Harvey seems like a distant memory. But for some families, their homes still look like Harvey just hit yesterday. There's a non-profit organization called BuildAid that is now offering help to homeowners affected by Hurricane Harvey.
BuildAid was created under HomeAid Houston, the Greater Houston Builder's Association's 501(c)(3) charity. BuildAid was recently granted $5.5 million from the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, created by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and County Judge Ed Emmett.
BuildAid's goal is to help homeowners rebuild their homes for as little cost to them as possible. Homeowners are eligible for a $35,000 grant through BuildAid, which when combined with FEMA funding, often covers the entire cost of the rebuild.
For more information on BuildAid and how to apply, click here.
