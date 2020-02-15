Buffalo Wild Wings gets roasted after Tweet aimed at the Astros

THAT’S how you punish a team that cheats. https://t.co/A0HJYUjc0q — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 14, 2020

I don't even like wings, but I'm getting Pluckers this weekend thanks to your tweet. — Susie (@hey_dudette) February 14, 2020

Sounds like you’re asking the 4th biggest city in America to avoid your restaurant. Your wish is granted. — Ken Webster jr🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) February 15, 2020

So last night was the roast of Buffalo Wild Wings, courtesy of the city of Houston. And honestly, we deserved it. Well done H-Town for coming to your team’s defense, and we're sorry about what we posted. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 15, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros fans aren't too pleased with Buffalo Wild Wings.The restaurant retweeted a story about a European soccer club's punishment for cheating.The caption read, "THAT's how you punish a team that cheats."With the Astros sign stealing scandal dominating the headlines, everyone assumed the tweet was aimed at the Astros.While thousands of people "liked" the tweet, one person replied "I don't even like wings, but I'm getting Pluckers this weekend thanks to your tweet".Another person tweeted, "Sound like you're asking the fourth biggest city in America to avoid your restaurant. Your wish is granted."In a post on the ABC13 Instagram page, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers commented that the restaurant's tweet was a "Last attempt to gain attention towards their failing franchise."Saturday morning, Buffalo Wild Wings followed up their original tweet with an apology to the City of Houston, saying they deserved the roast they got in return.