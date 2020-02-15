Houston Astros

Buffalo Wild Wings gets roasted after Tweet aimed at the Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros fans aren't too pleased with Buffalo Wild Wings.

The restaurant retweeted a story about a European soccer club's punishment for cheating.



The caption read, "THAT's how you punish a team that cheats."

With the Astros sign stealing scandal dominating the headlines, everyone assumed the tweet was aimed at the Astros.

While thousands of people "liked" the tweet, one person replied "I don't even like wings, but I'm getting Pluckers this weekend thanks to your tweet".



Another person tweeted, "Sound like you're asking the fourth biggest city in America to avoid your restaurant. Your wish is granted."



In a post on the ABC13 Instagram page, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers commented that the restaurant's tweet was a "Last attempt to gain attention towards their failing franchise."



Saturday morning, Buffalo Wild Wings followed up their original tweet with an apology to the City of Houston, saying they deserved the roast they got in return.



RELATED STORIES:

Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
Astros did not use buzzers to help steal signs, according to MLB
Former Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros over cheating scandal
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseballfoodrestauranttwitter
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Former Houston Astro waives 2 months of rent for his tenants
Houston Astros star Alex Bregman ready to talk
Is the Astros' title tarnished? Is Jeter overrated? We settle the biggest debate for all 30 MLB teams
Astros issue refunds for 2020 tickets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News