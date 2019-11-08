Buffalo Wild Wings employee killed in chemical incident in Massachusetts restaurant

A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson/AP Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts -- Massachusetts police say one person has died and eight others have been hospitalized following a chemical incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings.

WHDH-TV reports officials responded to reports of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area of the restaurant in Burlington on Thursday where they found a male employee suffering from nausea.

Burlington police say in a release they believe that the employee had breathed in fumes from the cleaning agent.

The employee was taken to Lahey Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police evacuated the restaurant and are urging anyone who was inside at the time and believes they may be impacted to seek immediate medical treatment.

The cause of the chemical incident remains under investigation.

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson released the following statement:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this horrific accident at our franchise-owned sports bar and are working closely with our franchisee and the authorities while they conduct an investigation.

Because the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share any additional comment at this time. Any further questions will need to be referred to the local authorities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsworker deathu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grab a jacket! This is how cold it'll get today
Own this IKEA table? It exploded and cut a man in the foot
Texas leads US in murders of trans women of color: report
'Sleepwalking defense' fails for man on trial for wife's murder
HISD takeover: Here's how we got here
Boxing club owner to thieves: 'You stole from kids'
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Frustrated dad uses own radar gun to catch speeders
When mom didn't wake up, 5-year-old son knew what to do
'Star Wars' themed aircraft to take first flight out of Houston
You can now watch Selena's last concert on Amazon Prime
Michael Bloomberg considering 2020 presidential campaign
More TOP STORIES News