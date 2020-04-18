Man found laying in pool of blood on road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a homicide that left a man laying on Buffalo Speedway with several apparent gun shot wounds.A person found a body laying in a pool of blood on Buffalo Speedway near West Bellfort Friday night, police said.Houston Police responded to the call around 11 p.m.Officers said they found several shell casings near the body. They believe the man is between 25 to 30 years old.There are no known witnesses at this time as police are still investigating.