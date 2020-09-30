art

Immersive new Buffalo Bayou art project tunes Houstonians in to curated music

Houstonians looking to immerse themselves in visual and aural art are in luck, thanks to a new partnership with two beloved organizations. River Oaks Chamber Orchestra (ROCO) and Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP) have joined forces to create a new experience for park and bayou visitors.

In this new collaboration, visitors can explore miles of trails lining the Buffalo Bayou and discover QR codes posted at landmarks and public art works. Those codes each link to a specific piece of music performed by ROCO.

Each music item has been selected for each location or art installation and curated by the ROCO team, according to a press release.

