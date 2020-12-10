Buffalo Bayou Park blooms with game-changing $10 million grant

The quest to make Buffalo Bayou more visitor-friendly has taken a huge leap, thanks to a massive donation from a cherished local nonprofit. Houston Endowment announced on November 9 that it has granted a whopping $10 million to Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP).
These new funds will go towards the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. The plan calls for the transformation of the waterway's East Sector over the next 20 years with new bayou parks and trails, dynamic recreational and cultural destinations, as well as bikeways and "green fingers" into surrounding neighborhoods, according to a press release.
While extending the western network of Buffalo Bayou parks, trails, and open space, the plan also connects the historic Fifth Ward and Greater East End neighborhoods to the bayou - and to each other. Organizers developed the plan after nearly two years of engagement with area residents based on four core principles of authenticity, inclusivity, connectivity, and resiliency, per a release.
