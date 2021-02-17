Weather

Restrooms at Buc-ee's in Texas City closed due to Galveston County water issues

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- With many in the Houston area dealing with power and water outages, some popular stops for a quick bite and restroom stop have had to change plans.

Buc-ee's is known as a Texas staple, but the winter storms are also impacting businesses, including those clean bathrooms.

Restrooms at the location in Texas City have had to close due to water issues in Galveston County.

SEE ALSO: Galveston officials considering flying in military aid and supplies

It is not known how long the bathrooms will be closed or if other parts of the store were impacted.
