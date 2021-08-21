Olympics

Missouri City community celebrates Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Bryce Deadmon

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- Members of the Missouri City community gathered in the plaza outside the Community Center on Aug. 21 to recognize Tokyo Olympics medalist Bryce Deadmon.

Deadmon, a track athlete, won a gold medal in the men's 4x400 meter relay race and a bronze in the mixed 4x400 meter relay. This was Deadmon's first Olympic appearance.

"I would like to thank all of you for even coming out to support me. I really don't think y'all understand how much that means to me, getting so much love and support throughout this entire process," Deadmon said. "I believe what's to celebrate isn't these medals or what I've accomplished, but what I've been through and how I've overcome it."

A Missouri City native, Deadmon went to Fort Bend ISD's Ridge Point High School prior to earning a bachelor's degree in sports management and master's degree in marketing at Texas A&M University.

The ceremony included proclamations from the city of Missouri City, Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage and U.S. Congressman Al Green's office. Aug. 21 was declared "Bryce Deadmon Day" in both Missouri City and Fort Bend County.

"We are Missouri City proud," Mayor Robin Elackatt said as chants of 'U-S-A' broke out among the crowd.

Bryce's mother, Nekita Deadmon, said she was proud of her son and encouraged young people to accomplish their dreams.

"Have the audacity to dream big," Nekita said. "Don't dream small because if Bryce dreamed small, he wouldn't have those medals."

