3 killed in Bryan airport plane crash all part of the same family

The Bryan Police Department is currently working a plane crash at Coulter Airfield. We will be securing the scene until the FAA arrives for investigation. We ask that people avoid the area.



Three people died in the crash and one person was transported to the hospital. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 30, 2020

BRYAN, Texas -- A single-engine airplane with four people on board crashed Sunday at an airfield in Bryan, Texas, according to Federal Aviation spokesperson Lynn Lunsford. Three people were killed and one severely injured, according to police. KBTX reports all the victims are from the same family: a father, mother, and their daughter, who was a senior at Texas A&M University.The lone survivor of the crash is also a student at Texas A&M. It is unclear his relation to the family. Authorities say he is in critical condition.The Piper PA24 crashed about 2:30 p.m. at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Houston, Lunsford said.Telephone calls to the Bryan Fire Department and Emergency Management and to Coulter Airfield were not immediately returned to The Associated Press.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, according to Lunsford.Police said the cause of the crash remains unknown.