Brush fire spreading near State Park northwest of Austin evacuates about 250 visitors

Brush fire spreading near State Park in Austin evacuates about 250 visitors

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A brush fire has been reported on a private property near a State Park, causing nearly 250 evacuations.


Texas Parks and Wildlife tweeted that the fire breached the boundary of Inks Lake State Park, which is northwest of Austin.

"The brush fire began on private property off of county road 116 by the park," the tweet said.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has spread across 500 acres, and five percent has been contained.

An estimated 150 homes, along with the fish hatchery, have been evacuated so far.
