A brush fire has breached the boundary of Inks Lake State Park northwest of Austin. About 250 Park visitors have been evacuated.



The brush fire began on private property off of county road 116 by the park.



Follow updates here and at https://t.co/ZcCBCmXT0i. pic.twitter.com/agI5Mz4UpU — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) July 29, 2018

Update: The #ParkRoadFire in Burnet County is an estimated 500 acres and 5% contained. An estimated 150 homes, @InksLakeSP, and the fish hatchery have been evacuated. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 30, 2018

A brush fire has been reported on a private property near a State Park, causing nearly 250 evacuations.Texas Parks and Wildlife tweeted that the fire breached the boundary of Inks Lake State Park, which is northwest of Austin."The brush fire began on private property off of county road 116 by the park," the tweet said.According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has spread across 500 acres, and five percent has been contained.An estimated 150 homes, along with the fish hatchery, have been evacuated so far.