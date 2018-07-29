FIRE

Brush fire spreading near State Park in Austin evacuates about 250 visitors

Nearly 250 visitors have been evacuated as a brush fire near Austin continues to spread. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A brush fire has been reported on a private property near the State Park, causing nearly 250 evacuations.


Texas Parks and Wildlife tweeted that the fire breached the boundary of Inks Lake State Park, which is northwest of Austin.

"The brush fire began on private property off of county road 116 by the park," the tweet said.
