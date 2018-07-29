Brush fire spreading near State Park in Austin evacuates about 250 visitors

A brush fire has breached the boundary of Inks Lake State Park northwest of Austin. About 250 Park visitors have been evacuated.



The brush fire began on private property off of county road 116 by the park.



Follow updates here and at https://t.co/ZcCBCmXT0i. pic.twitter.com/agI5Mz4UpU — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) July 29, 2018

