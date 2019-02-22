Brothers shot to death in rooftop ambush in E. Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5151072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly released surveillance footage shows moments after violent rooftop shooting

DAYLIGHT LOOK: police tape down, we get to see the 3 abandoned homes on Eastbrook Dr. dead end, where police say shooter say on roof and picked his victims off “like deer.” 2 men dead. #abc13 https://t.co/Sjo3fkViY1… pic.twitter.com/6Tgp1Htem1 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 22, 2019

HPD on the roof — where shooter positioned himself with a high power rifle. Police say he waited for victims then fired. Four men were shot. Two are dead. #abc13 https://t.co/jEa06zPEAT pic.twitter.com/2EcSjCdje0 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 22, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: @houstonpolice forensic investigators at vacant house where shooter killed 2 ppl, shooting from roof. Looking for shell casings, evidence in bushes. #abc13 https://t.co/DKq2x8k4HG pic.twitter.com/qeZJdXq0aW — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 22, 2019

The two people who were shot and killed in what police called an ambush in east Houston were identified as brothers.Police said the two victims in the shooting that took place Thursday were 18-year-old Josue Aguilar and 20-year-old Maximo Aguilar. The victims were brothers, ABC13 Eyewitness News confirmed through their mother.The ambush happened after 4:45 p.m. in the 12800 block of Eastbrook, near Strickland Park.HPD Chief Art Acevedo says the shooter was waiting on the roof of an abandoned home, armed with an "AR-15 type rifle, with a 30-round clip." Police later stated the weapon was a "high-powered rifle."Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 Friday morning shows two people running away during the shooting. In another clip, a man in red is crawling on the ground. Two other men are also in the video, including one who appears to be crouching by a car along the street.During a press conference Thursday night, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said the shooting happened between two groups who were "settling a score from a previous fight." The victims' mother said she begged the group not to go.One group arrived first and camped out on the roof.After the shots rang out, two people died in the incident.Another man, who the mother identified as 23-year-old Julio Agular and is also her son, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the knee.Police say there is a search for two or possibly more suspects, one of whom is believed to be a Hispanic male.The group may have driven from the area in a black Chevrolet Tahoe, last seen heading southbound on Maxey Road, police said."No one's in custody, but I have high confidence that we're going to find this coward," Acevedo said Thursday evening. "We're looking for a black Tahoe. A black Tahoe is all we have so far, but I promise you, we're going to get them."A neighbor told ABC13 he heard at least 30 shots and described a woman screaming hysterical in the street."They have to catch those guys because who knows if they'll do it again," said neighbor Johnny Perry.