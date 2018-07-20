Authorities are searching for a brother-sister duo accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Harris County.Latoya Phillips, 31, and Denzel Carr, 25, are accused of kidnapping the woman on Thursday in the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard. The woman told investigators that she found the two suspects inside her home and were in the process of stealing property.The victim said that Phillips pointed a handgun at her and ordered her to step outside and get into her vehicle.Inside the vehicle, the victim told investigators that Carr threatened her with a gun and demanded she drop criminal charges against his sister from a previous aggravated robbery case.Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 said the suspects eventually abandoned the victim after hours of driving around and assaulting her. The victim was found by officers in a parking lot in the city of Houston.She was taken to a local hospital.Phillips and Carr are wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office.