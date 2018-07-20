Brother-sister duo wanted in alleged kidnapping and assault of woman in Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Brother and sister wanted in connection to kidnapping and assault in Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a brother-sister duo accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Harris County.

Latoya Phillips, 31, and Denzel Carr, 25, are accused of kidnapping the woman on Thursday in the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard. The woman told investigators that she found the two suspects inside her home and were in the process of stealing property.

The victim said that Phillips pointed a handgun at her and ordered her to step outside and get into her vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, the victim told investigators that Carr threatened her with a gun and demanded she drop criminal charges against his sister from a previous aggravated robbery case.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 said the suspects eventually abandoned the victim after hours of driving around and assaulting her. The victim was found by officers in a parking lot in the city of Houston.

She was taken to a local hospital.

Phillips and Carr are wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnapkidnappingassaultHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston doctor shot to death remembered by peers and patients
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston
Multiple agencies investigating toddler's death in daycare van
Deadly gunfight with 7 robbery suspects caught on camera
Cheap rides: City of Pasadena having vehicle auction
AstroWorld employees celebrate 50-year reunion Saturday
Winning numbers drawn for $433M Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
Target teacher discount on school supplies begins today
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Galveston Island to host dog surfing competition
More News