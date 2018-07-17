'I'M HEARTBROKEN:' Brother of man linked to deadly Houston crime spree 'shocked'

Father and brother of suspected serial killer speaks out (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The brother of the man accused of murdering three people in the Houston area talked exclusively to Eyewitness News Tuesday afternoon.

He says that he is remorseful and feels anger towards his brother, Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, after hearing the allegations against him.

"I really don't know why he did it. I feel for the families. I feel for everybody. It's wrong," the brother said.

The man continued by saying he feels like he does not even know Rodriguez.

"I'm heartbroken. I don't know what to do," he said.
Brother of accused serial killer Jose Rodriguez says he feels remorseful to the victims and lots of anger toward his brother



Rodriguez's brother said that he's in complete shock over what happened.

Rodriguez was identified by authorities as the person connected to a home invasion, three murders - one inside a Cypress home and two at area mattress stores - and the robbery and shooting of a METROLift bus driver.

He was captured Tuesday in northwest Harris County after he was spotted in a dark Nissan Sentra, a vehicle that belonged to one of the murder victims.

WATCH: Jose Gilberto Rodriguez father speaks about son's crime spree

Family of suspected serial killer speaks out

RELATED: Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, a parolee, tied to trail of Houston-area crime that left 3 dead

TIMELINE: Trail of crime leaves 3 dead

