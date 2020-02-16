Man arrested in rape of 11-year-old girl may have other victims: Police

BROOKLYN, New York -- Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.
Officials say the man raped the girl inside her home on Saturday morning.
The girl was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.
The 45-year-old suspect, identified as Andre Clark, is facing three counts of rape, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
He was found in a hotel around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities say there may be other victims.
Few other details were released.
