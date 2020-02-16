Man arrested in rape of 11-year-old girl may have other victims: Police

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York -- Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Officials say the man raped the girl inside her home on Saturday morning.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.

The 45-year-old suspect, identified as Andre Clark, is facing three counts of rape, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

He was found in a hotel around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say there may be other victims.

Few other details were released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkrapearrestsex abuse against childrensex abusesexual assault
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News