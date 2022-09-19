BroadwaySF unveils vibrant new mural to commemorate 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

A new San Francisco mural honors the 10-time Tony Award-winning 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical,' now playing at the Orpheum Theatre until Nov. 6, 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Located on the Hyde Street Side of the Orpheum Theatre, visitors and passersby stop to marvel at a vibrant new mural that celebrates truth, beauty, freedom, and love.

Tenderloin-based multidisciplinary artist Diego Gómez collaborated with BroadwaySF to conceive and paint the mural to honor the 10-time Tony Award-winning "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

Gómez's work ties in the four Bohemian ideals of Paris, the 2001 "Lady Marmalade" sequence from the Baz Luhrman film, and modern elements unique to San Francisco into his newest creation.

The once heavily tagged building has been transformed with bright colors, diverse representation, and graffiti to match the energy of downtown.

The timely mural welcomes guests to the Orpheum Theatre, where they watch 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical,' now playing until Nov. 6, 2022.

With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical-it is a state of mind.

