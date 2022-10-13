2 police officers fatally shot, 1 seriously wounded in Bristol, Connecticut

The shooting was on Redstone Hill Road, at Birch Street, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. MIchelle Charlesworth has breaking details.

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said Thursday.

The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have "serious injuries."

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m.

The officers were rushed to Bristol Hospital. It is unknown if anyone else was injured.

State police said a news conference would be held as soon as possible.

"We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," state police said on Twitter.

Video from the scene in Bristol showed heavy police presence early Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.