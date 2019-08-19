Children lose school clothes and supplies when family's home catches fire in N. Houston

Brisket causes a house fire in North Houston pic.twitter.com/DbfR3IiO20 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) August 19, 2019

Family trying to salvage school clothes from devastating fire pic.twitter.com/V7G5BnFOQp — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) August 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family lost everything, including their two young daughters' school clothes and supplies, in a house fire early Monday morning in north Houston.The Houston Fire Department was called to the home in the 200 block of Noras Lane near North Main Street around 3 a.m.The father says he left a brisket smoking on the pit on the back porch and believes that may have caused the fire. The family has lived in the home for 18 years."That was everything I had," homeowner Norris Alexander said.He says everyone, including his wife and children, were sleeping when his neighbor heard a loud boom and walked out to see flames covering the back of the home.That's when the neighbor ran to the windows and yelled to his friend to wake up."He was beating on the back part of my house by the bedroom. We were sleeping, kept hearing his voice. By the time I got up, the whole back part of the house was on fire," Alexander said.Everyone escaped without injuries."It's just scary, but I'm blessed that I got out the house in time, and not only me, but my family, too," said 14-year-old Narissa Alexander.She and her 8-year-old sister will start school next Monday.The American Red Cross has been called to help since the children lost their clothing and school supplies.