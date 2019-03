The lockout has been lifted for Tice Elementary, Cunningham Middle School and Purple Sage Elementary. — Galena Park ISD (@GalenaParkISD) March 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galena Park ISD says three of its schools were briefly placed on a lockout due to a high police presence in the area.The district tweeted about the lockout at Tice Elementary, Cunningham Middle School and Purple Sage Elementary around 1:30 p.m.School officials say all students are safe and parents do not need to pick up their children.It's not clear why there was a high police presence near the schools.