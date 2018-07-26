Bride-to-be accused of killing fiance over female wedding guest

A bride-to-be is accused of killing her fiance over a wedding guest. (KTRK)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado --
A bride-to-be in Colorado is accused of killing her fiancé before they made it down the aisle.

Police said the woman became enraged over a potential guest at the wedding, KKTV reported.

According to arrest papers, 31-year-old Jacqueline Sousa called 911 to say her fiancé Brandon Watkins was bleeding in their kitchen.

When police arrived, they found him dead on the kitchen floor and the bloody knife on the kitchen table.

Sousa told investigators she thought her groom-to-be was having an affair and he actually wanted to invite the other woman to the wedding.

According to the arrest warrant, she initially told officers she was in a different room and found her fiancé with a knife in his chest, and that she panicked, pulled it out and threw it on the kitchen table.
