In New Jersey, severe flooding nearly ruined a newly married couple's special day.The couple and their wedding party got stuck in the rising floodwaters following torrential downpours on Saturday.A police officer came to the rescue, helping the bride escape through the roof of a car.The groom and other members of the wedding party were also rescued.The police department sent the couple well wishes after a rocky and adventurous start.The heavy flooding also sent cars from a dealership floating through the streets and damaged several streets and homes.