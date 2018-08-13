BOGOTA, New Jersey (KTRK) --In New Jersey, severe flooding nearly ruined a newly married couple's special day.
The couple and their wedding party got stuck in the rising floodwaters following torrential downpours on Saturday.
A police officer came to the rescue, helping the bride escape through the roof of a car.
The groom and other members of the wedding party were also rescued.
The police department sent the couple well wishes after a rocky and adventurous start.
The heavy flooding also sent cars from a dealership floating through the streets and damaged several streets and homes.