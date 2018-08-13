FLOODING

Bride, wedding party rescued from car during severe flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

Police rescued a bride in her wedding dress.

BOGOTA, New Jersey (KTRK) --
In New Jersey, severe flooding nearly ruined a newly married couple's special day.

The couple and their wedding party got stuck in the rising floodwaters following torrential downpours on Saturday.

A police officer came to the rescue, helping the bride escape through the roof of a car.

The groom and other members of the wedding party were also rescued.

The police department sent the couple well wishes after a rocky and adventurous start.

The heavy flooding also sent cars from a dealership floating through the streets and damaged several streets and homes.

EMBED More News Videos

Video shows cars floating away in the flood waters in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
floodingweddingu.s. & worldwedding dressNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLOODING
Crews rescue 27 people caught in dangerous Texas floodwaters
Harris County voters to decide on multi-billion dollar bond issue
Voting begins for Harris County's $2.5 billion flood bond
TranStar announces new real-time street flood tracking feature
More flooding
Top Stories
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Police: 1 person dead in SW Houston parking garage shooting
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit: Report
Fans line up as early as midnight for Texans open practice
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
Festival cuts ties with founder for sexual misconduct allegations
Teen charged with DUI after car plunged off ramp, killing 2
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on freeway
Show More
Mountain lion breaks into home and kills house cat
Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays the audio
African dust cloud haze returns
Decomposing body found inside column outside supermarket
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News