Mid-West shooting under investigation as 1 person rushed to hospital, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An active scene is unfolding in Houston's Mid-West area on Wednesday afternoon after police shots rang out.

SkyEye flew over the 2700 block of Briargrove Drive, which is just off Westheimer, where a Houston Police Department investigation got underway at about 2:40 p.m.

HPD told Eyewitness News that someone called police to report the sound of four gunshots going off.

Police responded and located an injured person, who was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

A male is listed as stable, police added.

Other details of what happened were not immediately disclosed by police.

Meanwhile, the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker is showing a current count of 928 assaults within the last 12 months in the Briargrove-Post Oak Estates-Westhaven-Richmond Strip area where the shooting was reported. About 36,000 people reside there.

Data shows 879 assaults in 2022. 2020 holds a four-year peak between 2019 and 2022 for assaults at 952.

