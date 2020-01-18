Man and woman found shot inside luxury car in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were found shot inside of a Mercedes Benz Saturday morning.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at the Raceway gas station on Bissonnet and the West Beltway around 1 a.m.

Authorities believe the man and woman pulled into the gas station for help after their vehicle was riddled with bullets.

The victims were identified as 29-year-old Cortez Brittenum and 18-year-old Briana Stewart.

Police believe they were driving in the area when a car pulled up to their driver's side.

They say someone inside that car fired multiple shots, hitting both victims.

Brittenum and Stewart were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police have no suspect description or known motive at this time.
