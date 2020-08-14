Society

ABC13's Brhe Berry returns Monday after maternity leave

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are excited to let you know one of our morning team members is back on Monday morning after a lengthy absence.

ABC13's Brhe Berry has been out on maternity leave for the past few months after delivering a beautiful baby girl.

ABC13's Samica Knight caught up with Brhe and baby on Thursday. You can see part of their conversation in the video above.

While it's a strange time for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brhe said it really became surreal in the delivery room.

Brhe has stayed in touch with the medical community and will be back next week sharing stories from the front lines. She'll also let you know the latest advice she's hearing from doctors.

We'll be happy to have her back next week and we'll chat more about becoming a new mom during the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmotherhoodbabybabies
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen procession to memorial underway in Houston
This timeline details the tragedy and legacy of Vanessa Guillen
Heat Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
9/11 tribute lights canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Teacher shares school lunch tips to avoid student contact
Show More
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Foul ball leads to massive fight and deadly shooting
Dad of murdered 5-year-old says suspect was neighbor
PPP loans for 1000s of churches, SBA bends rules
RZA creates jingle to replace ice cream song with racist ties
More TOP STORIES News