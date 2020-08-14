ABC13's Brhe Berry returns Monday after maternity leave

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are excited to let you know one of our morning team members is back on Monday morning after a lengthy absence.
ABC13's Brhe Berry has been out on maternity leave for the past few months after delivering a beautiful baby girl.
ABC13's Samica Knight caught up with Brhe and baby on Thursday. You can see part of their conversation in the video above.
While it's a strange time for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brhe said it really became surreal in the delivery room.
Brhe has stayed in touch with the medical community and will be back next week sharing stories from the front lines. She'll also let you know the latest advice she's hearing from doctors.
We'll be happy to have her back next week and we'll chat more about becoming a new mom during the pandemic.
