19-year-old shot and killed in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was shot and killed in the City of Dickinson on Saturday night.

At about 9:37 p.m., the Dickinson Police Department received two separate calls of shots fired just East of the 3300 blk of the Gulf Freeway.

Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Brendan Hawkins with gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced Hawkins dead on the scene.

If you have information on this fatal shooting, contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
