Houston Astros add Alex Bregman to star-studded injured list

Dusty Baker on Alex Bregman: he is sore. Will return to Houston this afternoon to get MRI. We are being very cautious. Putting him on IL #Astros pic.twitter.com/0NhHB5bAYA — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) August 20, 2020

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is being placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, manager Dusty Baker told reporters Thursday.Bregman left Wednesday night's 13-6 win over the Colorado Rockies after favoring his right leg while running out a double to lead off the fourth inning. He limped into second base and immediately was removed from the game."I felt it when I was running down the line to first base, right about when I was going to make the turn to second,'' Bregman said after Wednesday's game. "Disappointed. I want to be out there every day, playing with my guys. I was starting to feel pretty damn good."Baker told reporters that Bregman is returning to Houston to undergo an MRI.Bregman, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .272 with four home runs and 14 RBIs this season.Abraham Toro, who replaced Bregman on Wednesday, is playing third base for the Astros in Thursday's game against the Rockies.Left-handed reliever Cionel Perez is being activated to replace Bregman on the active roster. Perez has a 6.64 ERA over 13 appearances for Houston over the past two seasons.