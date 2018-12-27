EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2070780" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Congressman Al Green begins drafting articles of impeachment.

Burglars smashed through sheetrock walls to burglarize the office of Congressman Al Green and two other offices in the building.Congressman Green filed a resolution calling for the impeachment of President Trump in 2017.Police say the burglars hit the offices between 3 a.m and 4 a.m Thursday.The thieves smashed through sheetrock walls to get into Green's office, a clinic, and a former pharmaceutical company.The office building is located at 3003 South Loop West.It's unknown what was taken from the three offices.