EMBED >More News Videos Congressman Al Green begins drafting articles of impeachment.

Burglars smashed through sheetrock walls to burglarize the office of Congressman Al Green and two other offices in the building.Congressman Green filed a resolution calling for the impeachment of President Trump in 2017.Police say the burglars hit the offices between 3 a.m and 4 a.m Thursday.The thieves smashed through sheetrock walls to get into Green's office, a clinic, and a former pharmaceutical company.The office building is located at 3003 South Loop West.It's unknown what was taken from the three offices.