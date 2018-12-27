Congressman who filed for impeachment bill against Pres. Trump has office broken into Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Burglars smashed through sheetrock walls to burglarize the office of Congressman Al Green and two other offices in the building.

Congressman Green filed a resolution calling for the impeachment of President Trump in 2017.

Police say the burglars hit the offices between 3 a.m and 4 a.m Thursday.

The thieves smashed through sheetrock walls to get into Green's office, a clinic, and a former pharmaceutical company.

The office building is located at 3003 South Loop West.

It's unknown what was taken from the three offices.

